Federal officers arrested 22 people during another weekend of clashes in Portland, Oregon, the U.S. attorney said Monday evening, ranging from doxxing federal officers to flying a drone in restricted space.

U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams said the arrests came around the federal Hatfield Courthouse in downtown Portland, which has become the focal point for demonstrations that, on a nightly basis, devolve into violence as protesters try to break into the courthouse grounds to light fires or paint graffiti.

Most of the new arrests were on charges of assaulting a federal officer, but Ronald Bernard Hickey, 44, a Canadian citizen, was charged with stalking and harassing federal officers.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, Mr. Hickey — using the Twitter account @TawasiSoce — posted video of federal agents being housed at a Marriott hotel, and asking followers to call the hotel and urge them to stop “housing violent federal goons.” He also urged hotel employees to mess with their food orders.

An ICE agent said he connected Mr. Hickey to the account after a video that seemed to inadvertently show Mr. Hickey’s car license plate. After seeing him post one night that he was out protesting, they tracked down his car and staked it out, then arrested him.

Mr. Williams, the prosecutor, said he has also charged Richard Lindstet with operating a drone in a restricted airspace. No case document was available Monday night.

The 22 charged persons range in age from 18 to 65.

