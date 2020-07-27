The Seattle Police Department reported that 59 officers were wounded in the Saturday night rioting after being struck by explosives, bottles and rocks.

The Seattle Police Blotter posted photos of officers with burns on their skin and other injuries and video of officers being hit by what appeared to be fireworks and small explosives as they worked crowd control.

“In all 59 officers were injured throughout the day with one of those being hospitalized,” said the Sunday police report. “Injuries ranged from abrasions and bruising to burns and a torn meniscus.”

Police arrested 47 people in the melee “for assaults on officers, failure to disperse, and obstruction.”

The protest, the third in the last week in Seattle, also saw destruction to local businesses, including broken windows, looting and vandalism, and damage to the East Precinct and Juvenile Detention Center, as well as five trailers set on fire.

“Throughout the day officers were moving protesters away from the East Precinct after they threw an explosive at the building causing structural damage,” according to the Sunday police report.

Police Chief Carmen Best said before the protest that police would use “less lethal” tools such as pepper spray to disperse the crowd, but not tear gas.

Officer injuries, precinct damage, arrest updates from July 25th protests. Video included.https://t.co/HDsIJPgTBg pic.twitter.com/HLJGR4mxyV — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 26, 2020

