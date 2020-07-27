Stephen Moore, an outside economic adviser to the White House, said Monday that Republicans should restart their internal deliberations over the next coronavirus relief package on Capitol Hill.

“This is a gut-check moment for the Republicans,” Mr. Moore said on Fox Business Network. “They have to set the restart button on these negotiations — they’re not going well.”

Senate Republicans are hoping to unveil their ante on Monday afternoon.

But Mr. Moore said the items in play are “Pelosi ideas,” a jab at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat.

“More government spending, more unemployment insurance — all of these things that are hurting the economy,” he said.

“We think the Republicans have to start over again and do what Pelosi did,” Mr. Moore continued. “She loaded up her bill with their ideas. Republicans should basically say, ‘This is what we’re for — we’re for capping the unemployment benefits. We’re for a payroll tax cut. We’re for school choice and vouchers for parents who live in school districts where the public schools aren’t open.’”

House Democrats are pushing for a $3 trillion-plus package they passed in May, while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, is aiming for a plan with a price tag closer to $1 trillion.

The Senate GOP package is expected to include a partial extension of expiring juiced-up unemployment benefits, though not at their current $600-per-week level.

Republicans have also floated another round of direct payments for millions of Americans and more than $100 billion for schools, a portion of which could be earmarked for schools that open for in-person learning.

Mrs. Pelosi has ruled out a short-term extension to the bolstered unemployment benefits or a piecemeal approach.

