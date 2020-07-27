SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A Sacramento County jury found a man guilty of shooting a transit deputy in the face before barricading himself in a hotel for more than three hours, prosecutors said Monday.

Nicory Spann got in a fight with sheriff’s Deputy Alex Ladwig at a light rail station in June 2017.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison at his sentencing next month after jurors convicted him of the attempted murder of a police officer and assault with a semi-automatic firearm on a police officer.

Prosecutors said he yelled profanities at the deputy, then lunged at Ladwig and tried to punch him when the deputy began writing him a citation for not having a valid ticket.

Spann grabbed the deputy’s gun and shot him in the jaw before missing with a second shot. He ran into a nearby hotel and was arrested after a 3 1/2 hour standoff.

The deputy was able to call for help and was released from the hospital after 11 days, including time in intensive care.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.