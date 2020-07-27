TUCSON (AP) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tucson’s south side.
They said 22-year-old Jose Luis Armando Miranda was fatally shot Thursday night.
Officers arriving on the scene reported finding Miranda with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.
He was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.
Police said they believe it’s not a random shooting and the suspects knew the victim.
