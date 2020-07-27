Homeland Security said Monday that a viral video claiming to be a section of the border wall toppling over during Hurricane Hanna this weekend is actually from a wind storm last month.

The video, which spawned much ridicule of President Trump, shows construction crews standing nearby as sections of the wall fall, domino-style. Those sharing the video have claimed it was due to the hurricane which slammed southern Texas.

But Customs and Border Protection, the agency overseeing the construction, said it is “not aware” of any sections of the wall falling over due to the hurricane.

“The video circulating on social media appears to be from June 2020 when high winds caused several border wall panels that were pending additional anchoring to fall over at a construction site near Deming, New Mexico,” the agency said.

CBP said that section of wall is being paid for by money Mr. Trump reallocated from Pentagon accounts over to the Army Corps of Engineers, and the agency referred questions about the toppling incident to the Army Corps, which didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry from The Washington Times.

Another section of border wall in California did topple in high winds in January. Officials said the concrete didn’t have time to set before the winds blew it down.

