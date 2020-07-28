CHICAGO (AP) - The family of a 10-month-old Chicago girl shot and critically wounded Monday in a car traveling along a freeway are hoping a $10,000 reward leads to an arrest in the city’s latest shooting of a youth.

Ny’Ori Askew was wounded while in the backseat of a vehicle on the Bishop Ford Freeway. She remained in critical condition Tuesday morning at Comer Children’s Hospital.

Chicago police said the shooting remains under investigation. The reward announced Monday evening from the I’m Telling, Don’t Shoot group seeks information that could lead to an arrest in the shooting.

“This is ridiculous we have to do this. She hasn’t even made one yet,” the child’s aunt, Tiara Smothers, said at a news conference announcing the reward.

Askew’s family said she was shot in the shoulder, WLS-TV reported.

Illinois State Police said the girl was in the backseat of a car when the driver, a 21-year-old man, reported hearing a gunshot about 11:30 a.m. Monday and then noticed the girl was injured. Neither the driver nor a 17-year-old girl who was a front seat passenger were injured.

The baby’s shooting made her the fourth child in the last five weeks under 10 years old to have been shot in Chicago. At least 14 other children under 18 have been wounded in shootings.

“Here we are again, praying that this baby make it through the night,” said Christopher Scott of I’m Telling Don’t Shoot.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.