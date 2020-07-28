RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - There isn’t enough evidence to prosecute anyone in the 2019 death of a man who had been beaten by police officers one year earlier, a North Carolina district attorney said Tuesday.

An autopsy showed Kyron Hinton died in February 2019 of cocaine toxicity and a neck injury that might indicate homicide. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said she notified Hinton’s family on Tuesday that she would not proceed on any murder charges, WRAL reported.

Two state troopers and a Wake County sheriff’s deputy were accused of using excessive force against Hinton in April 2018 after responding to 911 calls about a man acting erratically and who was possibly armed.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol fired Troopers Michael Blake and Tabithia Davis and Sgt. Rodney Goswick in connection with the incident.

Wake County Deputy Cameron Broadwell pleaded guilty to failure to discharge his duties in connection with the incident and agreed to forfeit his law enforcement certification. Sheriff Gerald Baker then fired him.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office paid Hinton an $83,000 settlement from a lawsuit one day before he was found dead.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.