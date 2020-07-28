The Trump administration said Tuesday it struck a $765 million deal with the Eastman Kodak Company to shift its chemical expertise from film to drug production and become an “arsenal of medicine” amid the war against the coronavirus.

The 25-year loan to the Rochester, New York-based company is part of President Trump’s push to bring generic-drug manufacturing back to the U.S.

Administration officials said nearly all of the ingredients in 90% of generic drugs that Americans take each day are made abroad.

“We will be self-reliant and that will ensure our safety,” said Adam S. Boehler, CEO of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation.

Mr. Trump, who faces reelection in November, has made domestic manufacturing one of the linchpins of his agenda. However, the pandemic exposed the extent to which the U.S. still relies on China, India and other countries with lax labor and environmental standards to produce its goods, medicines and health supplies.

Officials said the Kodak loan was structured under authorities in the Defense Production Act, a Korean War-era law that empowers the president to spur industrial production during times of great need.

They said Kodak is a known and trusted brand, and its expertise in film-making chemicals enabled it to shift to drugs. Once ramped up, 25% of active pharmaceutical ingredients for generic drugs could be made at the Kodak facility in New York, according to White House trade adviser Peter Navarro.

“To make film Kodak had to have some of the finest chemists in the world and also to make as much film as it did it had to have one of the biggest facilities in the world to do that,” he told reporters.

Mr. Navarro said the project will be a shot in the arm to upstate New York’s industry base and that state officials are thrilled about the deal.

