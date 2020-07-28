LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - One person was hospitalized Tuesday after a shooting in Little Rock that involved an FBI agent, a bureau spokesman said.

Connor Hagan, a spokesman for the FBI’s Little Rock office, said the shooting occurred during a law enforcement operation led by the FBI. The agent was not injured, Hagan said.

The person injured was taken to a local hospital. Hagan did not release details on how the person was injured or the extent of their injuries. He said an FBI review team from outside Little Rock will investigate the incident and turn over its findings to the Justice Department or local prosecutors, or both.

The shooting occurred on a road in southwest Little Rock and photos from Little Rock television station KATV showed investigators at two cars that had crashed. The road was briefly blocked off to traffic as investigators responded to the scene.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.