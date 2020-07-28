AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Firefighters who extinguished a blaze at an Ohio home early Tuesday found two people inside who had apparently been shot to death, authorities said.

The fire in Akron was reported shortly before 6 a.m., and the blaze was soon brought under control, fire officials said. The bodies of a man and a woman were then found, though it wasn’t clear whether either person lived at the residence or whether anyone else was in the home when the fire broke out.

The names of the two people and a cause of death for each have not been disclosed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.