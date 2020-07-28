After waiting more than a year, House Democrats will have to wait just a little longer to grill Attorney General William P. Barr.

Mr. Barr was set to testify before the Judiciary Committee at 10 a.m., but the hearing has now been pushed back to 10:45, according to a committee spokesperson.

The reason for the delay is committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, New York Democrat, was in a car accident on his way to the hearing.

Mr. Nadler was not driving and was not hurt in the accident, the spokesperson said. But the delay has forced the committee to push back the hearing.

