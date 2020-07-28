Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday said President Trump appeared to be on his way to a new, more serious tone on the coronavirus crisis before Mr. Trump shared a series of tweets on Monday that were taken down overnight because of misinformation rules.

“He started to improve that messaging over the past week or so,” Mr. Hogan said on CNN’s “New Day.” “The president was wearing a mask and saying it was patriotic to wear a mask.”

“The president was saying we had to take it seriously — that this very likely could get worse,” he continued.

Mr. Hogan, a Republican, said he was pleased with that change in direction.

“But then he seems to step on his own message by falling back into those old habits of just saying things that are counterproductive,” he said.

Mr. Hogan said it’s a “great question” as to which is the real Mr. Trump.

“I just wish he would listen to the experts in his own administration and stick to a message,” he said.

Twitter, Facebook and YouTube removed a video from their platforms that Mr. Trump had shared.

The video from “America’s Frontline Doctors’ included testimonials saying that people don’t need to wear masks and pushing hydroxychloroquine as a cure for COVID-19.

