CANTON, N.C. (AP) - A deputy in North Carolina was shot early Tuesday morning and the suspect in the shooting has died, officials said.

The shooting happened on a highway in Canton when the deputy and officers were responding to a report about a disturbance involving a person armed with a gun, according to a joint news release from the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office and the Canton Police Department.

Upon their arrival, the suspect fired at officers and shot the deputy, WLOS-TV reported. The suspect was then killed during a gunfire exchange, the news outlet reported. Officials did not reveal the person’s identity.

The deputy was transported to a hospital. Authorities did not provide additional information on the deputy’s current condition.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the shooting.

