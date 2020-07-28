LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police are investigating after shots were fired inside a resort off the Las Vegas Strip.

Authorities say they received reports of shooting shortly before 3 a.m. Monday at the Hilton Grand Vacations tower.

Lt. David Gordon says responding officers found evidence of shots being fired in a room and a hallway but nobody with injuries. They also checked on guests in a dozen rooms.

Five people have been detained as persons of interest. But no arrests have been made.

Gordon says investigators have not determined what led to the shooting.

Several guests were moved to other rooms as a precaution.

On its website, Hilton Grand Vacations touts itself as a non-gaming, family-friendly resort.

