The Trump administration announced a major rewrite of the DACA program, saying Tuesday it will reject all new applications and will cut the length of deportation amnesty for those already under the program from two years down to just one year.

An official briefing reporters on the move said they will also undertake a full review of DACA with an eye to determining whether to phase it out altogether.

The announcement comes a month after the Supreme Court rejected President Trump’s first revocation attempt, saying his team cut too many corners that first time around.

“The administration is now undertaking a comprehensive review of the DACA program and the justifications that have been offered for winding DACA down, including its legality,” the official said.

