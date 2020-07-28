Twitter said Tuesday it restricted the account for Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, from posting after he shared content that the company deemed misinformation about coronavirus.

Andrew Surabian, a spokesperson for Mr. Trump, tweeted that the president’s son was suspended by Twitter and he posted a screenshot with a notification to Mr. Trump about the action. Twitter told The Washington Times it did not suspend the president’s son, but limited the account’s functionality for 12 hours and demanded an offending tweet be deleted.

The tweet shared by the president’s son showed a video of doctors speaking outside the U.S. Supreme Court at an event organized by the conservative group Tea Party Patriots Action leader Jenny Beth Martin. The event was designed to call for schools to be reopened and to discuss “advancing treatment options” for coronavirus, according to a press release.

“This is a much watch!!! So different from the narrative that everyone is running with,” Mr. Trump tweeted according to a screenshot posted on Twitter by Mr. Surabian.

Twitter said the post violated its “COVID-19 misinformation policy.” Other platforms have similarly removed posts sharing video clips from the event on their platforms, including Facebook.

Video posted by Tea Party Patriots of Monday’s event was still visible on video-sharing platforms YouTube and Vimeo as of Tuesday morning.

