SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Utah prosecutors will pursue the death penalty against a California man accused of shooting and killing a motorist last year.

Jonathan Llana, 46, is accused of fatally shooting Dennis Gwyther and injuring his passenger in May 2019 as the two were driving in northern Utah, The Salt Lake Tribune reported Monday.

Llana was arrested in Idaho after a two-day manhunt. He was charged with a count of aggravated murder, one charge of attempted aggravated murder and six counts of felony discharge of a firearm.

Llana’s case was delayed after he was declared not competent to stand trial in October 2019. But in March, he was found to be competent after receiving treatment at the Utah State Hospital.

Gwyther, 50, was a well-known LGBTQ activist in Utah. He was commuting to his job in Boise, Idaho when he was killed.

The last time a person was sentenced to death in Utah was in 2008. Floyd Maestas was given the sentence after stomping a woman to death during a robbery but died of natural causes in 2018.

Llana’s attorney Craig Chlarson declined to comment.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.