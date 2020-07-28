Attorney General William P. Barr on Tuesday called out Democrats’ refusal to condemn the violence that has swept across Portland, Oregon, and other American cities.

Law enforcement, including officers holed up in a federal courthouse in downtown Portland, have been under siege for days.

Rioters have gathered nightly to set fire and unleash explosives at the buildings. They have also fired lasers into officers’ eyes, leading to apparent eye damage.

Democrats have instead taken aim at the Trump administration, accusing it of heavy-handed tactics and using federal officers to crack down on peaceful protests.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler on Sunday called Antifa violence “a myth.”

In a hearing before Mr. Nadler’s panel Tuesday, the attorney general was asked if Democrats would be outraged if rioters attacked the U.S. Capitol. He took the opportunity to slam Democrats’ response to the Portland unrest.

“This body? I’m not sure,” he said in response to the question.

Mr. Barr also defended the deployment of federal forces to Portland, saying the government has an obligation to protect federal property.

“Federal courts are under attack” he said. “Since when is it OK to try to burn down a federal court? The U.S. Marshals have a duty to stop that and defend the courthouse and that’s what we’re doing in Portland. We are at the courthouse defending the courthouse. We’re not out looking for trouble.

“Even where there are these kinds of riots occurring, we haven’t had to put in the kind of reinforcement that we have in Portland because the state and local law enforcement does their job and won’t allow rioters to come and just physically assault the courthouse,” Mr. Barr continued. “In Portland that’s not the case.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.