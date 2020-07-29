The chairwoman of the House Subcommittee on Military Personnel is pushing for a wholesale change in how the military handles sexual assault and harassment reporting in light of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance and murder in Texas.

Guillen, 20, was last seen in the parking lot of her barracks at Fort Hood in April. Her remains were discovered last month. Spc. Aaron Robinson, a 20-year-old soldier suspected in the disappearance, killed himself after police confronted him in Killeen, outside Fort Hood.

Subcommittee Chairwoman Jackie Speier, California Democrat, in a Wednesday hearing looking at sexual harassment at Fort Hood complained of a “pernicious military culture” that breeds an environment that’s ripe for sexual harassment and one where women are afraid to report out of fear of retaliation or not being believed.

“We’ve got to change the whole program,” Ms. Speier said.

The records show that nearly a quarter of women on active duty were sexually harassed in 2018, she said.

“The rates of sexual harassment have continuously increased. The problem is only getting worse,” Rep. Speier said.

Guillen’s death has prompted thousands of service members and veterans to come forward and report their own incidents of sexual harassment, she said.

“Their voices will never again be silenced,” the chairman said.

Ms. Speier said she will be leading a congressional delegation to Fort Hood next month.

“We are going to continue to investigate this,” she said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.