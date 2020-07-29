Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden’s lead over President Trump across six battleground states has dipped in recent weeks, according to polling released on Wednesday.

Mr. Biden held an average 3-point, 48% to 45%, lead over Mr. Trump among likely voters in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to the Change Research/CNBC polling.

Two weeks ago, Mr. Biden had held a 6-point, 49% to 43% lead.

Mr. Biden did still hold an edge over Mr. Trump in all six states.

His leads ranged from 2-point edges in Arizona and Pennsylvania to a 5-point lead in Wisconsin.

The survey of 2,565 likely voters across the six states was taken from July 24-26 and has a margin of error of approximately plus or minus 2 percentage points.

And a new poll by Zogby Analytics on Wednesday shows Mr. Trump continuing to close the gap nationally with Mr. Biden.

The Democrat led the president 44% to 40% in the survey of likely voters, with 9% undecided.

In a Zogby survey in late May, Mr. Biden led the president by 13 percentage points.

• Dave Boyer contributed to this report.

