Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the latest federal lawmaker to contract the virus and raising questions about whether he spread it on Capitol Hill.

A fellow lawmaker announced the positive test at a subcommittee hearing Wednesday morning, delivering a scolding for fellow members to follow the rules on wearing masks. Mr. Gohmert was a prominent resister of mask-wearing.

Politico, which first reported the news, said Mr. Gohmert was scheduled to travel to Texas with President Trump but tested positive during a pre-screening at the White House.

Mr. Gohmert, a 66-year-old Republican, attended Tuesday’s high-profile hearing with Attorney General William Barr and frequently appears on the House floor without a mask, saying he is tested often.

“If I get it, you’ll never see me without a mask,” Mr. Gohmert told CNN in June.

Mr. Gohmert was in proximity to Mr. Barr outside the hearing room. A clip posted by a reporter from The Hill showed that neither man was wearing a mask at the time.

He is the seventh House member known to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican, had it earlier this year and at least two Senate Democrats say they developed antibodies, suggesting they had it but didn’t know it.

The Washington Times has reached out to Mr. Gohmert’s office for comment.

The prickly congressman’s positive test sparked new warnings on Capitol Hill.

“He was a member that was unwilling to consistently wear a mask,” said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, California Democrat, as she ran a hearing on immigration.

She added another admonition: “If you’re unwilling to wear a mask that covers both your nose and your mouth, please do leave the room.”

Other Democrats blamed Mr. Trump for lax compliance.

“I’m concerned about the irresponsible behavior of many Republicans who have chosen to consistently flout well established public health guidance, perhaps, out of fealty to their boss Donald Trump, who is the head of the anti-mask movement in America. That’s a concern,” said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, New York Democrat.

“It’s my plea to my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, for their own health, safety and well-being — for the health safety and well-being of their colleagues, their families, their neighbors, and their constituents — that they stop politicizing public health guidance and do the right thing,” Mr. Jeffries said. “Because they are jeopardizing the safety and well-being of others.”

• Stephen Dinan and Gabriella Muñoz contributed to this story.

