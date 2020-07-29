TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (AP) - A mother and her 2-year-old twin daughters were hit by a vehicle in a Salt Lake City suburb, killing one of the children, authorities said.

Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray said the mother and the other child were taken to a hospital in critical condition, the Deseret News reported. No further information about the family was released.

Security footage shows a sedan braking and swerving slightly around 3 p.m. in Taylorsville to avoid a dog that ran into the road, authorities said. The car was then rear-ended by a pickup truck, sending it over the curb and onto the sidewalk where it momentarily pinned the mother and the stroller between the car and a cinder block wall.

“The reality is we have a stroller on the sidewalk. They weren’t on the road crossing against traffic or anything. This is just really a tragedy,” Gray said.

No other injuries were reported. Police have not yet found the owner of the dog.

