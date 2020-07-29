House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday that masks will be required in the House Chamber, as concern about health risks to lawmakers grow.

Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, tasked the sergeant at arms with removing members who don’t wear masks except when speaking, saying its a serious breach of decorum.

“Members and staff will be required to wear masks at all times in the hall of the House. Except that members may remove their masks, temporarily, when recognized,” she said.

The new mandate comes after Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert, a prominent resister of mask-wearing, tested positive for coronavirus during White House screening before a planned trip to Texas with President Trump.

Mr. Gohmert is the seventh House lawmaker to test positive for the virus since the outbreak began.

He said Wednesday that he will be quarantining for 10 days.

Mr. Gohmert said he wore a mask during the Barr hearing, although a video clip posted by a reporter from The Hill showed neither man wearing a mask while they were in close proximity in a Capitol hallway.

A few other members, including fellow Texas Republican Rep. Kay Granger, the top Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, and Arizona Democrat Raul Grijalva, House Natural Resources, said they are self-quarantining after being near Mr. Gohmert.

The positive test also spurred talk of reconsidering a covid testing mandate for lawmakers on Capitol Hill, which Mrs. Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejected in the spring to save resources for the frontlines.

