House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday said Attorney General William P. Barr is little more than a “henchman” for President Trump.

Mrs. Pelosi said Mr. Barr needs to answer for what happened in Lafayette Square near the White House on June 1, when law enforcement cleared protesters from the area before Mr. Trump’s march over to the front of St. John’s Church.

“He was like a blob,” Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, said on MSNBC. “He was like a — just a henchman for the president of the United States instead of the attorney general of the United States of America.”

Mrs. Pelosi said a contentious judiciary committee hearing with Mr. Barr on Tuesday showed the “contempt” Mr. Barr has for “our democracy.”

“I just thought he was despicable and so beneath the dignity of an attorney general,” she said. “He is there to support the president, Donald Trump, no matter what. He’s not the president’s lawyer. That was Michael Cohen, and you know what happened to him.”

Cohen, the former personal lawyer and fixer for the president, is serving a three-year sentence for crimes that include tax evasion, bank fraud and lying to Congress as well as paying hush money to two women who have alleged affairs with Mr. Trump.

Cohen was recently released back to home confinement after a federal judge concluded the Justice Department tried to retaliate against him over a forthcoming tell-all book about the president.

