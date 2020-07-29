OKCupid, a popular online dating service, has fixed security flaws that could have allowed hackers to compromise the personal data and private messages of its millions of users, researchers said Wednesday.

Check Point, a global cybersecurity firm with headquarters in Israel and California, said its researchers found multiple serious bugs within OKCupid’s website and mobile app that have since been fixed.

Prior to being patched, Check Point said the vulnerabilities could have been leveraged to essentially let a malicious actor take full control of a victim’s OKCupid account and access all their personal data.

A hacker could have exploited the flaws by making a malicious link which, when opened by a targeted OkCupid user, would allow the attacker to quietly hijack the victim’s account, according to Check Point.

“Every maker and user of a dating app should pause for a moment to reflect on what more can be done around security, especially as we enter what could be an imminent cyber pandemic,” said Check Point researcher Oded Vanunu. “Applications with sensitive personal information, like a dating app, have proven to be targets of hackers, hence the critical importance of securing them.”

The bugs were brought to OKCupid’s attention upon being discovered by the Check Point and quickly remediated before any user account could become compromised, according to the dating service.

“Not a single user was impacted by the potential vulnerability on OkCupid, and we were able to fix it within 48 hours,” it said in a statement. “We’re grateful to partners like Check Point who with OkCupid, put the safety and privacy of our users first.”

Launched in 2004, OkCupid claims its dating service connects an average of over 91 million users each year.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.