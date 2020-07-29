CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) - Authorities in the Virginia city of Chesapeake say that a baby girl has died after being left alone in an unoccupied vehicle.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the infant had been in the car for several hours on Tuesday.

The Chesapeake Police Department said officers responded to the report of an unattended child in a vehicle about 12:38 p.m. First responders rendered aid and rushed the 8-month-old to a local hospital. But she was pronounced dead.

Temperatures were in the high 90s on Tuesday, while heat index values climbed to near 110 degrees.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.