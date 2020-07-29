By - Associated Press - Wednesday, July 29, 2020

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Providence police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a city home.

The victim, who is about 20 years old, was shot at about 6 p.m. Tuesday on Herschel Street, Maj. David Lapatin said.

He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital by a private party and later pronounced dead, Lapatin said.

The victim’s name has not been made public.

Lapatin said no one is in custody and no other information was immediately available.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide