PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Providence police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a city home.

The victim, who is about 20 years old, was shot at about 6 p.m. Tuesday on Herschel Street, Maj. David Lapatin said.

He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital by a private party and later pronounced dead, Lapatin said.

The victim’s name has not been made public.

Lapatin said no one is in custody and no other information was immediately available.

