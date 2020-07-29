HILLSDALE, Mo. (AP) - Police in eastern Missouri are investigating the shooting death of a man in the city of Hillsdale, officials said.

Officers were called around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting and found a man inside a car suffering from at least one gunshot wound, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Medics later pronounced him dead at the scene. Another person in the car was uninjured, police said.

Investigators said the shooting occurred when two suspects got out of a car, fired into the victim’s car, then drove away. No arrests had been reported, and the victim’s name had not been released by Wednesday morning.

