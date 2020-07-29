BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A Mandan woman accused of selling more than a ton of marijuana has been sentenced to probation and community service.

Megan Isaak, 25, pleaded guilty to six felony drug possession and conspiracy charges which will be reduced to misdemeanors if she successfully completes two years of probation.

Police said they found 170 pounds of marijuana in her storage shed and $150,000 in cash in her car when she was arrested in 2019, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Gabrielle Goter said Isaak’s cooperation led to others being charged. Isaak entered into the plea agreement knowing that there were no promises attached to it, Goter said.

Isaak was also ordered Tuesday to perform 50 hours of community service.

