ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) - Authorities in South Carolina have arrested a man accused of shooting another man to death during an argument over a basketball game.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged Rodney Rivers, 25, with murder in the death of Tashon S. Grant, 28, the agency said in a statement obtained by news outlets Tuesday.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said Rivers and Grant were playing a “one-on-one” game of basketball on a court behind an Orangeburg elementary school when they got into an argument over the game.

Rivers left the court and retrieved a handgun before fatally shooting Grant, witnesses told investigators.

“A man lost his life over a game,” Ravenell said in the statement.

Rivers was set to appear in court Wednesday. It was unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.