Leading Democrats on Capitol Hill are hitting back at the Trump administration’s recent announcement to reposition nearly 12,000 American troops from Germany and are calling for Congress to block the move.

Pentagon officials rolled out the adjustment Wednesday morning, following calls from President Trump to reduce the number of U.S. troops abroad and draw down America’s troop presence in Germany after months of demanding Berlin contribute more funds to NATO.

But military leaders rejected claims that the decision is linked to Mr. Trump’s disputes with Germany and said that it is part of a long-planned effort to reposition American forces across Europe to better deter Russia.

Democrats, however, claim that the move will do the opposite and will weaken U.S. efforts to counter Russian aggression in the region.

“Champagne must be flowing freely this evening at the Kremlin,” Sen. Robert Menendez, New Jersey Democrat, said in a statement Wednesday.

“Germany is an essential platform for life-saving medical care for our troops at Landstuhl hospital, for the Enhanced Forward Presence effort in Eastern Europe to counter Russia and for U.S. security interests across the Middle East and Africa,” said Mr. Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “The Senate has a responsibility to act and block this move.”

Sen. Jack Reed, the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, called the decision a “self-inflicted wound by President Trump against American interests.”

“The administration’s moves outlined today lack a strategic rationale, weaken our allies’ confidence in the reliability of U.S. defense commitments, and serve to embolden Putin’s efforts to divide the Alliance,” the Rhode Island Republican said, calling for Congress to “dig into” the issue.

