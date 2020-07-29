TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A Topeka man has been charged with unintentional but reckless second-degree murder and other counts for a June crash that killed a motorcyclist.

Tommy Lynn Sherrill Sr., 51, was charged Tuesday in the June 30 crash that led to the death of 26-year-old motorcyclist Dylan Jay Hernandez, the Capital-Journal reported. Hernandez died July 11 of complications from massive head trauma suffered when his motorcycle collided with a building at Topeka’s municipal airport, officials said.

Prosecutors said an investigation showed a truck was involved in causing the motorcycle to crash and that Sherrill had been driving the truck.

In addition to the murder charge, Sherrill is charged with aggravated assault, failure to stop at an accident and misdemeanor counts of theft and criminal property damage. Sherrill also faces several other charges related to his arrest, including three drug charges and a count of being a felon in possession of a gun.

