President Trump on Wednesday said Sen. Kamala Harris of California would be a “fine choice” for his November opponent, Joseph R. Biden, who is vetting potential running mates.

Mr. Biden, the former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee, stoked speculation about his vice presidential choice by holding a card that included Ms. Harris‘ name on the top with a series of talking points.

A close-up of the card was photographed by the media.

The top point said, “Do not hold grudges,” a likely allusion to a debate spat during the primary campaign in which Ms. Harris, who also ran for president, attacked Mr. Biden over his “civil” relationship with segregationist senators and opposition to federal desegregation busing — a division that Mr. Trump could possibly exploit as he caters to Black voters.

“I think she’d be a fine choice, Kamala Harris. She’d be a fine choice,” Mr. Trump told reporters as he left the White House for a trip to Texas.

