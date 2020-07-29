President Trump said Wednesday he might give his nomination acceptance speech from the White House next month, after he pulled the plug on part of the GOP convention in Jacksonville, Florida, due to coronavirus concerns.

“It’s something we’re thinking about,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House as he departed on a trip to Texas. He said the decision will be made “fairly soon.”

The president canceled the Jacksonville portion of the convention due to surging cases of COVID-19 in the state. Some scaled-back events will still be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, the original site of the convention.

