President Trump and Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said Wednesday they want to negotiate a short-term coronavirus relief bill with Democrats to prevent evictions and extend unemployment benefits that are due to expire on Friday.

“We’re focused on those two things,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “We can take care of the rest later.”

Mr. Mnuchin said negotiators are “very far apart” in discussions that started Monday on a multi-trillion-dollar relief plan.

The president said Democrats “aren’t taking care of the people.”

“The payments aren’t enough,” Mr. Trump said, apparently referring to another round of proposed direct payments to most Americans of $1,200. “The rest of it, we’re so far apart we don’t care. We really don’t care. We want to take care of the people. The payments aren’t enough. They’re not making the payments; they’re not making them high enough.”

The Republican plan backed by the White House would cut current $600 weekly federal jobless benefits to $200 for two months. Democrats want to extend the $600 benefits through the end of the year.

The president added, “In the meantime, we ought to stop the evictions.”

A federal moratorium on housing evictions is expiring also.

