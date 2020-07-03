GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Two people have died after a shooting near a North Carolina college campus, police said Friday.

Greensboro police were dispatched to a location neat the campus of North Carolina A&T; State University, news sources reported.

Authorities identified the victims as Rodney Letroy Stout and Bakeea Abdulla Douglas, both 34. They were found around 8:10 a.m., according to police, who had no information immediately on a suspect or a motive for the shooting.

North Carolina A&T; sent an alert to staff and students advising people to stay inside and lock their doors. Traffic was blocked in the vicinity of the shooting as the investigation got underway.

