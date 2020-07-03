Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is dating Donald Trump Jr., testing positive for coronavirus in South Dakota, according to multiple reports.

Mrs. Guilfoyle traveled to South Dakota with the president’s oldest son to attend President Trump’s fireworks event at Mt. Rushmore on Friday, but did not travel on Air Force One or come into contact with the president, the reports note.

Ms. Guilfoyle is the second person — along with Trump surrogate Herman Cain, who was hospitalized after testing positive for covid-19 — to attend the president’s rally in Tulsa on June 20.

The Mt. Rushmore event itself has faced backlash for bringing a massive crowd — which issued 7,500 tickets for the fireworks display — in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic as the country struggles to keep cases from spiking during the reopening phase and not requiring social distancing or masks.

