A progressive group is telling its followers to “take to the streets” on July Fourth in protest of America’s history, which it claims is a legacy of genocide and slavery.

The organization — Refuse Fascism — announced Thursday its protests across the country to oppose President Trump’s “battle to save a heritage and history of slavery.”

“In the name of humanity, we refuse to accept a fascist America!” the group’s announced in a press release.

The activists have organized protests on Saturday in Atlanta, Boston, Cleveland, Honolulu, Detroit, Chicago, New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and Seattle.

Refuse Fascism is a political activist group that calls for the removal of the Trump administration. It was founded in 2016 in New York City.

The group recently protested outside New York City’s city hall at an Occupy NYC gathering earlier this week where the city council made budget decisions, cutting the New York Police Department’s budget by $1 billion.

In a video on Facebook, one of the members called for autonomous zones to be set up across the nation, like the one in a downtown Seattle neighborhood where police were driven out and activists set up camp. The Seattle activists, though, were recently disbursed following several weeks of vandalism and destruction to surrounding businesses and after two people were killed.

Progressives have called for the defunding of police departments across the country after the death of George Floyd, a Black man, by a White police officer in Minneapolis over Memorial Day weekend.

In 2017, members of the group took to Route 101 in California during rush hour, stopping traffic on the freeway while holding a 50-foot sign that read “Trump Pence Must Go!”

