DAWSONVILLE, Ga. (AP) - The body of a newborn was discovered Friday in the woods of Georgia’s Dawson County, authorities said.

Dawson County Sheriff Jeff Johnson said the 911 center got a call around noon that a homeowner had found the baby in a wooded area behind his home. Officials said they believe the baby was around 1 to 2 weeks old, WSB-TV reported.

Johnson said that at least two people are being questioned in connection to the case.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist local investigators.

