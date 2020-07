HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) - Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a woman found in a burning sleeping bag.

The woman was found late Thursday night when deputies and firefighters responded to a report of a fire on Aviation Boulevard in the city of Hawthorne.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

