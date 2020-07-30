The chairman of the Senate Armed Services committee said many of his members, both Democratic and Republican, simply didn’t know enough about President Trump’s pick for a top civilian position in the Pentagon to consider him for the job.

A confirmation hearing for retired Army officer Anthony Tata to be Undersecretary of Defense for Policy was abruptly scrapped Wednesday, minutes before it was scheduled to begin.

“We didn’t get the required documentation in time. Some documents, which we normally get before a hearing, didn’t arrive until yesterday,” Senator James M. Inhofe, a Republican from Oklahoma, said Wednesday.

Mr. Tata has faced stiff opposition from Democrats for inflammatory remarks on social media, including once referring to former president Barack Obama as a “terrorist leader.”

Sen. Inhofe told President Trump yesterday that with the August recess fast approaching, the Senate Armed Services Committee was simply out of time to go forward with the hearing.

“It wouldn’t serve any useful purpose to have a hearing at this point and [President Trump] agreed,” Sen. Inhofe said.

