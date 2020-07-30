Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, on Thursday said face shields that block people from touching their eyes can be useful in helping prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Here’s the thing about the face shield in addition to the mask: the mask is to protect others,” Dr. Birx said on “Fox & Friends.” “The thing about the face shields - we think that that could protect the individuals and that it would decrease the ability for them to touch their eyes and spread [the] virus as well as those droplets coming towards them.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health said this week that if people have goggles or eye shields, they should use them.

The coronavirus is believed to be spread primarily through droplets that people expel when sneezing, coughing or talking, though there is some evidence of airborne spread through particles that linger in the air for a longer period of time.

Host Brian Kilmeade couldn’t believe Dr. Birx’s advice on eye shields.

“Unbelievable,” said an exasperated Mr. Kilmeade. “So from ‘don’t wear a mask’ to ‘wear mask’ to now, it [can] help you if it spread and now it could help you block. And now you’re saying wear goggles. That’s unbelievable.”

There are more than 4.4 million coronavirus cases and more than 150,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S.

