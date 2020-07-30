President Trump suggested Thursday that the November election should be delayed due to “fraudulent” expanded mail-in voting and the coronavirus pandemic.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history,” the president tweeted. “It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

The presidential election is fixed by law and could only be delayed by Congress changing the law. The Constitution decrees that the incumbent president’s term ends at noon on Jan. 20.

The U.S. has never changed or delayed a presidential election, even during the Civil War in 1864.

Federal law known as 2 U.S. Code Section 7 states that federal Election Day is the Tuesday after the first Monday in November.

Asked at a House hearing this week whether the president has authority to take executive action to override that law, Attorney General William P. Barr replied, “I’ve never been asked the question before. I’ve never looked into it.”

Senior presidential adviser Jared Kushner told Time magazine in May that he wasn’t certain whether the election would be held as scheduled in November.

“I’m not sure I can commit one way or the other, but right now that’s the plan,” he said.

Mr. Kushner later issued a clarification saying that he was not aware of or involved in any discussions about postponing the election.

The president said earlier this month that he believes expanded mail-in voting in many states “is going to rig the election” and he might not accept the results.

“I have to see,” Mr. Trump told Fox News Sunday. “No, I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no, and I didn’t last time, either.”

He said Hillary Clinton “never accepted her loss [in 2016] and she looks like a fool.”

Mr. Barr told House Democrats that he’s not aware of a remedy for the president to contest the election results if he were the clear loser in vote totals.

Mr. Trump trails former Vice President Joseph R. Biden by double digits in most national polls and is trailing the Democrat in several key battleground states. A Franklin & Marshall College poll released Thursday shows the president losing in Pennsylvania to Mr. Biden by 9 percentage points, 50% to 41%.

Trump campaign officials say public polls routinely undercount Republican voters and are therefore unreliable predictors.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, New York Democrat, said on Twitter, “Let’s be clear: Trump does not have the ability to delay the election. Our elections are enshrined in the Constitution. The Constitution also says that if the date of the election is to be changed, it must be changed by Congress.”

Dale Ho, director of the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project, said the Constitution, not the president, sets the date for the election in November.

“Nothing President Trump says, does, or tweets can change that fact,” he said.

Public Citizen, a nonprofit consumer advocacy group, called the president’s tweet “a coup in the making.”

“The economy is in free-fall and Trump is worried about what that means for his electoral prospects,” said Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen. “Voting by mail will not create a risk of fraud. If Trump truly cared about our elections, he would demand Congress provide the $3.6 billion in funding that states and localities need to properly and safely administer them amid the pandemic.”

The Commerce Department reported Thursday that second-quarter GDP fell by a record annualized rate of 32.9% during the coronavirus shutdowns.

