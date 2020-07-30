A federal judge Thursday blocked a trio of anti-Trump lawyers from filing a legal brief opposing the commutation of Roger Stone’s prison sentence.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said the case is closed so there is no reason for more court filings. Although Stone has appealed his conviction to a federal appeals court, those issues are not before her, Judge Jackson said.

“Here there is no motion or question to be decided pending before the Court — indeed the matter is on appeal and the Court lacks jurisdiction to deal with it,” she wrote in a brief, one-page order.

Judge Jackson said the law is murky on whether the public can file what’s known as amicus, or friend of the court, brief in a criminal case, much less one that is no longer before the court.

Ronald Fein, John Bonifaz and Ben Clements, who head Free Speech for People, a group that has advocated for President Trump’s impeachment, had sought to file claiming Stone’s commutation was unconstitutional.

In their legal filing, they argued their brief was necessary because the Justice Department had not questioned the president’s decision to commute Stone’s sentence.

Stone’s attorneys had opposed the amicus brief.

Stone was convicted last year for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing a congressional probe into allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives interfering in the 2016 election.

Mr. Trump earlier this month commuted Stone’s sentence, which was immediately condemned by left-leaning politicians and media personalities who claimed the move smacked of corruption.

The president argued it was unfair to let a 67-year-old first-time, non-violent offender serve time a federal prison during the coronavirus crisis.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.