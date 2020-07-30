The U.S. economy suffered its worst period ever in the second quarter during the coronavirus shutdowns, although the contraction wasn’t quite as bad as feared.

Gross domestic product fell at an annual rate of 32.9% in the April-through-June period, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Economists had forecast a drop of 34.7%.

Initial jobless claims also rose slightly last week to 1.43 million, which could put more pressure on negotiators in Washington to break an impasse over another round of coronavirus aid. Enhanced federal unemployment benefits of $600 per week will expire on Friday.

Continuing jobless claims rose by more than 867,000 for the week ending July 18, the largest spike since early May. Total continuing unemployment claims reached more than 17 million.

