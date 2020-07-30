A federal judge late Thursday unsealed a trove of highly-anticipated documents from a settled civil lawsuit filed in 2015 against Ghislaine Maxwell by purported victims of disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

The first unsealed document revealed an email Epstein wrote Ms. Maxwell complaining that the news media has been printing lies about him since a 2008 plea agreement in which he copped to soliciting an underage girl for sex.

More documents are expected to be unsealed throughout the evening.

Federal prosecutors earlier this month charged Ms. Maxwell with helping recruit, groom and abuse underage girls as young as 14 as part of a decades-long sex traffic empire led by Epstein. She also faces two counts of perjury and has pleaded not guilty.

Ms. Maxwell has denied knowing that Epstein was trafficking and abusing underage girls.

The documents unsealed Thursday are from a now-settled civil defamation lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who claims Ms. Maxwell helped Epstein sexually traffic her when she was underage.

Ms. Maxwell’s attorneys fought hard against releasing the documents, filing multiple appeals and legal briefs to shield the material from the public.

The legal maneuvering clearly irritated U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska, who scolded Ms. Maxwell in her order.

“The Court is troubled — but not surprised — that Ms. Maxwell has yet again sought to muddy the water as the clock clicks closer to midnight,” Judge Preska wrote in an order denying defense attorneys for a phone conference to discuss redactions.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.