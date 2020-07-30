Senate Republicans voted Thursday to begin debating an extension on unemployment benefits on the chamber floor, as they’re set to expire over the weekend.

The move would take up part of the House passed coronavirus relief package but replace it with unemployment benefits at a lower weekly level.

Democrats objected to the GOP suggesting they should cut the current $600 a week to only $200 in the next relief package. House Democrats pushed for extending the full $600. Some GOP lawmakers suggested $400 could be a compromise.

The two parties have not been able to agree on what number is right for the unemployed with Republicans worrying too high of a number would prevent workers from returning to work.

“We’ve had enough rope-a-dope. We’ve had enough empty talk. It’s time to go on the record,” Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

But Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer called the vote a “stunt.”

If the procedural motion succeeds, the final vote would come as early as Monday.

This means that even if the GOP’s stopgap proposal passed, the boosted unemployment benefits will lapse on Friday.

After the vote, Sen. Martha McSally, Arizona Republican, attempted to move a seven-day extension of the existing unemployment benefits, but her motion was blocked by Mr. Schumer, who once again argued it was a “stunt.”

