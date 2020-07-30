COLFAX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a home invasion and fire that caused damage worth $270,000 at the northern Michigan property of a philanthropist who has repeatedly shared his wealth with Benzie County organizations.

The victim is Wayne Webber, a successful construction contractor, who has a home in Colfax Township, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

The incident occurred on July 4.

A man had “maliciously damaged” the inside of the home, and the garage was fully engulfed in fire, authorities said.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 50s or early 60s, roughly 5 feet 8 inches tall. There’s a $5,000 reward for his capture.

“Wayne and Joan have been tremendously generous to the residents of Benzie County and throughout the northwest Michigan area. … Now it is our turn to help them,” Sheriff Ted Schendel said.

